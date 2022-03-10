UP polls 2022: Will Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya script history and retain his home turf?

BJP keeps close tab as Goa battle gets too close to call

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Mar 10: Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as a Jansatta Dal candidate, with his former aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

As per current trends, Raghuraj Pratap Singh is trailing from Kunda seat.

Jansatta Dal chief Raja Bhaiya had won the seat as an Independent candidate in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and is in the poll fray this time again. It must be noted that this Assembly seat falls under the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the sitting MLA from Kunda, representing his newly formed Jansatta Dal is facing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sindhuja Mishra, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Gulshan Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Mohammad Faheem and Congress party's (INC) Yogesh Yadav in the constituency.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of IND won in this seat defeating Janki Sharan of BJP by a margin of 1,03,647 which was 51.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 67.95% in 2017 in this seat.

He was polled 69.32% votes with 1,36,597 votes. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Janki Sharan who got 32,950 votes (16.72%).

The Congress party (INC) was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2017 and both of them decided not to field any candidate against Raja Bhaiya. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) candidate Parvez Ahtar came third with 17,261 votes (8.76%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,01,038.

In 2012, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani of BSP by a margin of 88,255 votes which was 53.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 67.96% in the seat.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:01 [IST]