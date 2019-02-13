UP Police recruitment 2019: Now apply for 2,065 Fireman posts before Feb 16

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the last date to apply for Firemen and Constable (Mounted Police) recruitment 2019. Eligible candidates can apply till February 16 on the official website.

According to the official notice on the website, the online applications were submitted from January 18, 2019, till February 9, 2019. Due to problems faced by the candidates in the online applications, the last date for registration has been extended.

How to apply for UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment:

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, "UP police fireman recruitment application'

On the new page that opens, enter all the information and fill the form.

Upload the images, make payment and click on submit.

Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Procedure for UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test that will be followed with a Physical Efficiency test.

For more information, the candidates should check the official website.

Important Information:

The candidates can check the official notice here.