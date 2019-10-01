  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP police orders to run campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 01: Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh has asked all district units to run a campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in instructions issued amid the political row over the National Register of Citizens update in Assam.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The police should then inform the state's home department, beginning the process of their deportation, a letter sent by the director-general of police to district police chiefs said. The letter said it has come to the notice that Bangladeshis are living illegally in the state and many of them have gone "missing".

    Will I be expelled from India? BJP faces though questions in Bengal as NRC panic rises

    "In the present scenario, to strengthen the state's internal security, it is necessary to identify and verify Bangladeshis and other foreigners residing in the state," the DGP said. The letter in Hindi was released to the media by the DGP's office on Tuesday.

    The DGP, however, told the media later that the exercise is "routine", similar to the ones carried out in previous years. "It has nothing to do with the NRC," he said.

    The DGP wrote that places like railway stations, bus stations, new colonies and roadside locations where Bangladeshis and other foreign nationals seek shelter should be identified.

    The identity of the residents there should be verified and the exercise recorded on video, the DGP instructed. The videography, he said later, was to ensure transparency and prevent any harassment during the exercise.

    "If during the probe people claim that they belong to another district or state, this should be verified," his letter said. "It should also be probed what documents, like ration cards, voter ID cards, driving licences and passports, they have procured to legalise their stay," the DGP added.

    The police should then begin the process of cancellation of documents obtained by illegal migrants, the letter advised. It urged action against "brokers" and officials who helped illegal migrants get such documents.

    BJP protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence over NRC remark against Manoj Tiwari

    He said fingerprints of Bangladeshis and other foreigners staying illegally should be lifted and sent to the state's fingerprints bureau, where district-wise details should be kept.

    Construction companies should be asked to maintain identity proof of labourers working for them, it said. The DGP said the exercise should be taken seriously to maintain internal security, as festivals are nearing. He also urged coordination among different agencies and "transparency" during the campaign.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh national register of citizens Assam NRC

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue