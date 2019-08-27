UP police files FIR against Chinmayanand over missing woman who posted video

Lucknow, Aug 27: A case has been registered against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand by the Uttar Pradesh police after a 23-year-old law student, who had posted a video on social media alleging exploitation by powerful people in the management of her college, went missing on Saturday.

The girl, last week, had posted a video on the social media alleging that Swami Chinmayanand, who is the director of her college, is threatening to eliminate her and her family because she has evidence that could land him in trouble.

The girl has been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live streaming the video on Facebook. Her father has given a written complaint against Chinmayanand, former MoS Home.

In 2011, the victim had alleged that she was kept at an ashram and raped by the former minister. When she got pregnant, Chinmayanand allegedly forced her to have an abortion.

She lodged an FIR at Kotwali police station here and a charge sheet was filed after police investigation, but the Allahabad High Court stayed Chinmayanand's arrest.

The case had been pending in the high court since 2012. Chinmayanand was a three-time BJP MP and minister of state for internal security in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.