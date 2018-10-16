Hyatt Regency incident: UP Police constitutes 3 teams to trace Ashish Pandey

Lucknow, Oct 16: Uttar Pradesh DG of Police Tuesday constituted three teams to trace Ashish Pandey who is accused of brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency.

Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency in Delhi on October 14. The video of Ashish Pandey brandishing the gun has gone viral.

DGP OP Singh told a private TV channel, " His (Ashish Pandey) political connection will not come in during the investigation. Whosoever he is, law will prevail."

"Ashish Pandey has been a gun license holder since 2000 from Ambedkar Nagar district. Can't say, he if he is still using the same weapon," said the DGP.

BSP leader, Sudhindra Bhadoria, said, "Whosoever he is, proper investigation should be done and action should be taken. The incident doesn't have any connection with BSP. He is neither a leader nor a member of BSP."

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency Delhi in its statement said, the safety and security of our guests is our primary concern. We take the incident seriously & have been working with the local police authorities on the same.