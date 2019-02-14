  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Police Constable Results 2019: Date, time, website to check

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 14: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is likely to announce the results of the exam conducted for the recruitment to the post of the police constables in the state. According to reports, the constable recruitment exam result can be expected before February 28, 2019.

    UP Police Constable Results 2019: Date, time, website to check

    The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49,568 constable-level vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment exam.

    UP Police constable result 2019: How to check

    • Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the link 'UP Police result link'
    • Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page
    • Click on 'Submit' button on the screen after entering your log in details
    • Results will appear on the screen
    • Download and save it for future reference

    The answer key for UP Police Constable exam 2019 was released on February 2 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    recruitment results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue