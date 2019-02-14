UP Police Constable Results 2019: Date, time, website to check

Lucknow, Feb 14: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is likely to announce the results of the exam conducted for the recruitment to the post of the police constables in the state. According to reports, the constable recruitment exam result can be expected before February 28, 2019.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49,568 constable-level vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment exam.

UP Police constable result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link 'UP Police result link'

Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Click on 'Submit' button on the screen after entering your log in details

Results will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

The answer key for UP Police Constable exam 2019 was released on February 2 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.