UP Police Constable result 2019 declared, check here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has declared UP Police Constable result 2019.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can easily check their result through the official website.

How to download UP Police Constable result 2019

Visit the official site of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on 'UP Police Constable result 2019' link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to log in using application number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep it for further need.

Direct link to check here

The UP Police Constable Exam 2019 was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019, in the state.

UP Police Constable exam 2019 will fill up 49,568 Constable posts in the state. Candidates will be selected via the written examination followed by document verification and PST.