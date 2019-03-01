UP Police Constable Result 2018 to be declared soon; check updates

Lucknow, Mar 01: The UP Police Constable 2018 result is expected to be released soon. Once declared candidates can check their results from the official website.

The UP Police Recruitment 2018-19 notification was released in October 2018 for filling up 49,568 vacancies. The UP Police Constable recruitment examination was held on January 27 and 28, 2019.

The UP Police Recruitment Board is expected to declare the written exam result on today so that the document verification process and PET/PMT can be completed in the first or second week of the March. The reports claimed that the final result will be announced in the last week of the March if all goes as planned.

The written result, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) schedule and the final list of selected candidates will be released on the official website uppbpb.gov.in separately.

UP Police Result 2018: Steps to check

Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

. Click on the link for UP Police Constable Result 2018 to go to a new window.

Enter the details asked to check your result.

In case the result is released in a PDF format, candidates would be required to check their roll number in the list provided.

Download the result and take a print-out.