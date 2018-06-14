UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 admit card released, how to download

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the UP Police Recruitment Exam 2018 in the month of June 2018. The exam will be held on June 18 and 19. The examination will conducted for the recruitment of Constable in Uttar Pradesh Police.

More than 22 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Police recruitment exam this year. The exams will be held at 860 centres across Uttar Pradesh. The admit card is available on https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1339/56001/login.html .

Note to candidates:

Candidates whose registration number is not eligible for admission by the Recruitment Board for the examination, those candidates will not be able to login or download Admit Card.

To download Admit Card, candidate has to enter 11 digit registration number and date of birth in the specified format.

If you are not able to download your admit card, contact Toll Free No - 18002669412 or e-mail at Helpdesk e-mail id - upprbrecruitment@gmail.com.

How to download UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 admit card:

Go to https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1339/56001/login.html

Enter required details

Login

View admit card

Take a printout

