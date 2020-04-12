  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP police announces rewards for those tracing Tablighis

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 12: The Uttar Pradesh police has declared rewards for those helping in tracing the Tablighi Jamaat members who are yet to report to the authorities here, police said on Saturday.

    UP police announces rewards for those tracing Tablighis

    The Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the government to combat coronavirus.

    The police has so far quarantined 33 Jamaat members who were staying in various mosques, madrassas and homes here.

    "The Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made an appeal to them that if they come up and appear before the authorities, no action will be initiated against them," Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.

    "But, if the information about them comes to us through another source, strict action will be initiated against them," the official said.

    Singh said those informing the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members will be given a cash reward of Rs 5,000, adding their identity will be kept a secret.

    Azamgarh has so far recorded four coronavirus cases, with all of these linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members.

    District Magistrate N P Singh said Mubarakpur region here has been declared a hotspot, and it has been sealed.

    "Four COVID-19 patients have been found here though the second test of the three patients has come negative. The sanitisation of Mubarakpur is going on," he said.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X