UP: Over 20,000 vegetarian 'sanskari' cops deployed for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Allahabad, Jan 7: The preparations for the Kumbh Mela, slated to begin in Prayagraj on January 15, are on the full swing. The Uttar Pradesh Police is also involved in making all arrangements to make the Kumbh Mela hassle free and secure.

According to the police official, as many as 20,000 such police personnel have been involved in the security preparations for Kumbh Mela, which is expected to attract lakhs of devotees to the holy town of Prayagraj, which was till recently called Allahabad.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted Rs. 4,300 crore for creating infrastructure necessary to conduct the Kumbh Mela 2019. Around 1 lakh makeshift toilets, 20,000 construction workers, an equal number of sanitation workers, and 40,000 LED lights

The roads are dotted with digital hoardings where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet are welcoming visitors to the Kumbh.

The Kumbh Mela administration is looking for cops who are vegetarian and teetotaller to deploy them during the mega event in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, starting January 15 next year. A certificate of 'good character' is also one of the qualities that the Kumbh Mela administration was looking in policemen.

Nearly 12 crore devotees are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj which will begin January 15.