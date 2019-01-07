  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UP: Over 20,000 vegetarian 'sanskari' cops deployed for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

    By
    |

    Allahabad, Jan 7: The preparations for the Kumbh Mela, slated to begin in Prayagraj on January 15, are on the full swing. The Uttar Pradesh Police is also involved in making all arrangements to make the Kumbh Mela hassle free and secure.

    According to the police official, as many as 20,000 such police personnel have been involved in the security preparations for Kumbh Mela, which is expected to attract lakhs of devotees to the holy town of Prayagraj, which was till recently called Allahabad.

    UP: Over 20,000 vegetarian sanskari cops deployed for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj
    Security personnel patrol at Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.PTI Photo

    The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted Rs. 4,300 crore for creating infrastructure necessary to conduct the Kumbh Mela 2019. Around 1 lakh makeshift toilets, 20,000 construction workers, an equal number of sanitation workers, and 40,000 LED lights

    Also Read | Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj: Important dates and all you need to know

    The roads are dotted with digital hoardings where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet are welcoming visitors to the Kumbh.

    The Kumbh Mela administration is looking for cops who are vegetarian and teetotaller to deploy them during the mega event in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, starting January 15 next year. A certificate of 'good character' is also one of the qualities that the Kumbh Mela administration was looking in policemen.

    Nearly 12 crore devotees are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj which will begin January 15.

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela uttar pradesh uttar pradesh police yogi adityanath devotees

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue