UP mulls over Saints’ proposal to ban liquor, meat in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 12: Days after renaming the Faizabad district as Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling a proposal to ban the sale of liquor and meat in the entire district.
Similar bans may be imposed in the area around Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura and other holy places in the state, according to the reports.
The demand has drawn support from other priests as well, one of whom, namely Dharmdas Pakshkar of Sri Hanuman Gadi Temple, has called for a ban on the sale of meat across the nation.
We will try to fulfil seers' demands, says UP minister
Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said on Sunday that respecting the feelings of the people of Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath government would proceed to take a step and try to fulfil seers' demands well within the constitutional limits and legal framework.
He said saints from various parts of the state had been demanding a total ban on meat and liquor near various holy places in the state. "For example, the sadhus and sants of Mathura have also demanded prohibiting the sale of meat and liquor in the Sri Krishna Janmasthali area," he said.
The ban in Mathura districts is in force at pilgrimage spots like Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana falling on the Saptkosi Parikrima route.
Faizabad gets renamed as Sri Ayodhya
Faizabad district was renamed Ayodhya on November 6 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Deepotsav event.
The decision to rechristen Faizabad district as Ayodhya has not gone down well with many of its residents, who believe it is an "unnecessary step" taken for "political" reasons and will eventually "erase the identity" of the historical town.
Another section, however, welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's move, saying it endorses the legacy of ancient Ayodhya and will enhance its "glory".
Temple will be built in Ayodhya when Lord Ram wants it
Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built "when Lord Ram wants it".
"The sooner the benevolence of Lord Ram showers, the work (constructing the temple) will be accomplished. When Lord Ram wants, he will become the kaarak (factor) and kaaran (reason)," he added.
The UP deputy chief minister also said, "Our country runs on religion and belief. And, it motivates us to move on the path of piety."