UP mulls over Saints’ proposal to ban liquor, meat in Ayodhya

We will try to fulfil seers' demands, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said on Sunday that respecting the feelings of the people of Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath government would proceed to take a step and try to fulfil seers' demands well within the constitutional limits and legal framework.

He said saints from various parts of the state had been demanding a total ban on meat and liquor near various holy places in the state. "For example, the sadhus and sants of Mathura have also demanded prohibiting the sale of meat and liquor in the Sri Krishna Janmasthali area," he said.

The ban in Mathura districts is in force at pilgrimage spots like Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana falling on the Saptkosi Parikrima route.

Faizabad gets renamed as Sri Ayodhya

Faizabad district was renamed Ayodhya on November 6 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Deepotsav event.

The decision to rechristen Faizabad district as Ayodhya has not gone down well with many of its residents, who believe it is an "unnecessary step" taken for "political" reasons and will eventually "erase the identity" of the historical town.

Another section, however, welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's move, saying it endorses the legacy of ancient Ayodhya and will enhance its "glory".

Temple will be built in Ayodhya when Lord Ram wants it

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built "when Lord Ram wants it".

"The sooner the benevolence of Lord Ram showers, the work (constructing the temple) will be accomplished. When Lord Ram wants, he will become the kaarak (factor) and kaaran (reason)," he added.

The UP deputy chief minister also said, "Our country runs on religion and belief. And, it motivates us to move on the path of piety."