UP: Moustache allowance for cops see hike by 400%

Lucknow, Jan 18: A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh police personnel made the headlines after the state's new government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath allowed them to avail a weekly off so that they can get to spend quality time with their families. It was hailed as 'achhe din' for the police personnel of the central Indian state.

Now, good news has embraced the police personnel of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) authorities of the state has revived the moustache reward by a whopping 400 per cent for personnel who sport big and twirly moustaches. Also, allowance for the upkeep of the moustaches has been raised from Rs 50 to Rs 250 a month, Newsd reported.

The decision is being seen as an attempt by the UP PAC authorities to bring back the trend of recognising personnel who have robust moustaches. Additional Director General, PAC, Binod Kumar Singh said the trend of sporting big moustaches among the cop had declined and it is high time that the fashion resumed, the report added.

According to Singh, the moustache reward was to "keep old traditions alive along with encouraging modern professional skills".

The allowance was a regular feature till the mid-1980s when new police uniform rules started that they included guidelines about haircuts and daily shaving.