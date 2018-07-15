UP: Modi arrives in Mirzapur today, to dedicate Bansagar Canal project

Lucknow, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day tour, arrived in Mirzapur city in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He will dedicate Bansagar canal project to the nation, lay foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College and inaugurate 100 PM Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga.

The Bansagar Canal Project will help at least 1.70 lakh farmers of both Mirzapur and Allahabad with the irrigation sector receiving a huge boost. A joint venture of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, the canal is 171 km long.

It may also be noted that PM Modi's Mirzapur visit will cement its ties with ally Apna Dal, which is important for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.