UP: Modi hits out at previous govt for neglecting people, delaying development projects

Lucknow, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day tour, arrived in Mirzapur city in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He dedicated Bansagar canal project to the nation and also laid foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College. He will also inaugurate 100 PM Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga.

While addressing at a public event in Mirzapur, Modi said,''Since the time BJP-NDA govt has come to power the development work in Purvanchal has accelerated and its results can be seen by everyone today.''

''Previous govts used to come up with incomplete projects & stall them. You are the people who suffered through all of that. Had this project been completed beforehand, you would have been benefitted by it two decades back,'' Modi said in Mirzapur on Bansagar canal project.

''Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation, during their tenure.'' he also said.

''Those who are indulging in politics in the name of farmers had no time to raise the prices of MSP (Minimum Support Price). They sat on files,'' he further said in Mirzapur.

The Bansagar Canal Project will help at least 1.70 lakh farmers of both Mirzapur and Allahabad with the irrigation sector receiving a huge boost. A joint venture of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, the canal is 171 km long.

It may also be noted that PM Modi's Mirzapur visit will cement its ties with ally Apna Dal, which is important for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.