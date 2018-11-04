UP: Minor girl gangraped inside ICU by hospital staffer

Lucknow, Nov 4: In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital of Uttar Pradesh. Five unidentified including hospital staffer men raped the girl when she was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to sources, five employees of the hospital located at Badaun Road gang-raped the minor in the ICU despite having an oxygen mask on her face.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her grandmother on Friday, after which the police registered a case and started an investigation following the intervention of MLA Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bharataul.

An FIR has been lodged against one of the hospital staff and four other unidentified men who are absconding.

In a similar incident last month, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Rudrapur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. She was raped by four minor boys of the village on, Deoria Police Superintendent N Kolanchi said. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident. The victim has been sent for medical examination.