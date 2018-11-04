  • search

UP: Minor girl gangraped inside ICU by hospital staffer

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Nov 4: In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital of Uttar Pradesh. Five unidentified including hospital staffer men raped the girl when she was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

    According to sources, five employees of the hospital located at Badaun Road gang-raped the minor in the ICU despite having an oxygen mask on her face.

    UP: Minor girl gangraped inside ICU by hospital staffer
    Representational Image

    The victim narrated her ordeal to her grandmother on Friday, after which the police registered a case and started an investigation following the intervention of MLA Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bharataul.

    Also Read | MP: 6 held including for raping, burning foetus of deaf and mute girl at shelter home in Gwalior

    An FIR has been lodged against one of the hospital staff and four other unidentified men who are absconding.

    In a similar incident last month, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Rudrapur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. She was raped by four minor boys of the village on, Deoria Police Superintendent N Kolanchi said. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

    Read more about:

    minor girl gang rape uttar pradesh icu

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue