  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for coronavirus

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 21: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, the King George Medical University here said.

    The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after undergoing the testing here on Friday, soon after Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

    Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh
    Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh

    "Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for COVID-19," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said. "Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative," he said. Jai Pratap Singh told PTI that he received a call from the KGMU vice chancellor informing him that his tests came back negative.

    "I have tested negative for COVID-19. My entire family has tested negative (for COVID-19). Five members of my family were tested and all of them have tested negative," he said.

    He and his family, however, have been advised to stay at home for the next 14 days, the minister said. On Thursday, Singh was in Greater Noida to address a press conference to talk about the BJP-led state government's achievements over the past three years.

    Explained: Did Chinese police brutally thrashed coronavirus victims in a metro station?

    Three MLAs -- Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, some administrative officials and several journalists who were present at the press conference also went into self-isolation after it became known that the minister had come in contact with Kapoor. Kapoor, who became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted to a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

    Before she tested positive for COVID-19, she attended three parties in Lucknow. Nearly 300 people attended these parties, her father Rajiv Kapoor had said on Friday.

    More POSITIVE News

    Read more about:

    positive coronavirus uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X