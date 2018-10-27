UP Minister OP Rajbhar threatens to resign from Yogi cabinet

Lucknow, Oct 27: Stating that the BJP has not done enough for the poor, Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar, who is also the chief of BJP's ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has threatened to resign from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.

He said the BJP talks about temple and mosques, but has no time to discuss matters concerning the poor.

"Mai satta ka swad chakne ke liye nahin aaya hu, garibon ke liye ladai karne ke liye aaya hu. Ye ladai ladu ya Bhajpa ka ghulam banke rahu? Ek karyala aaj tak nahi diya. Maine to man banaya ki aaj is manch se main ghoshna karunga,aaj istifa dekar ke main rahunga (I am not here for the post, i am here to fight for the poor. Should i fight for the poor or be a slave of the BJP? I have made up my mind, from this dias i want to announce that i would resign)," he said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath invoke Lord Ram even in Chhattisgarh elections

Rajbhar is the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government. Rajbhar has been critical of the BJP in recent times. Rajbhar last week said either BJP should clear its reservation policy for backwards or be prepared to face the anger of the community in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Mera man toot gaya hai. Ye (BJP) hissa dena nahi chahte. Jab bhi garib ke sawaal pe hisse ki baat karta hu, ye mandir ki baat karte hain, masjid ki baat karte hain, Hindu-Musalman ki baat karte hain (My heart is broken. They don't want to give. Whenever issues concerning the poor is raised, they talk about temple, they talk about mosque, they talk about Hindus and Muslims)," he said, as per ANI report.