UP Minister, former India opener Chetan Chauhan dies of COVID-19

Mumbai, Aug 16: Chetan Chauhan, the former India opener and veteran cricket administrator, dies at the age of 73. He had tested positive for coronavirus.

"My elder brother - Chetan Chauhan - has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," said Pushpendra Chauhan, brother of Chetan Chauhan.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for the virus on July 12.

Chauhan has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities - president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector - apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.

Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. With Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a potent opening partnership for India with the duo scoring over 3000 runs, including 12 century stands.