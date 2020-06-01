  • search
    Lucknow, June 01: The UP government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining New Delhi.

    UP lifts ban on inter-intra state travel

    In guidelines on the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods."

    Karnataka: Government issues fresh rules for inter-State travel

    The order added that there is no need for a separate approval or an e-permit for this.

    But at the same time, the order said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

    "The district administrations in consultation with police and the Health Department will issue separate orders for their respective areas as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health and Family Welfare," he said.

    Unlock 1.0: All inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions to be lifted from June 1

    The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus ends Sunday.

    The Centre on Saturday announced broad guidelines on restriction and relaxations which will be in place up to June 30. The states have been allowed to come up with their own specific guidelines, based on Centre's order.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
