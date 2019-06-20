  • search
    UP Lesbian couple seeks police protection to marry

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, June 20: A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said Thursday.

    According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli), Rajesh Srivastava, Komal (21) and Pinki (24) (names changed), from separate villages in Kandhla area here, came to his office on Wednesday seeking protection from their families.

    UP Lesbian couple seeks police protection to marry
    File photo Members and supporters of the LGBT (lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender) groups

    After registering a complaint, the police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple, he said. The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said.

    The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in a love from past six months, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
