UP Legislative Council chairman's son strangulated by mother

Lucknow, Oct 22: Uttar Pradesh Council chairman Ramesh Yadav's son Abhijeet Yadav was murdered by his mother, according to the police investing the case.

SP (east) Sarvesh Mishra on death of UP council chairman's son Abhijeet Yadav told ANI, " When police reached the house, his family said that it was a natural death so they don't want investigation. On suspicion, police sent the body for postmortem & found that he was strangulated to death."

"His mother confessed that the deceased came drunk in the night (20 Oct) & was arguing with her, after which she committed the crime. Police have arrested her. Further investigation is underway, " said the police officer.

The son of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav was found dead at his residence in mysterious circumstances, police said Sunday. Abhijeet Yadav's (22) body was found at his Darul Shafa residence and his family members informed the police.