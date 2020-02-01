  • search
    UP: Kafeel Khan remanded to judicial custody, transferred to Mathura jail

    Aligarh (UP), Feb 01: Child specialist Kafeel Khan who was accused of making an inflammatory speech at AMU was remanded to judicial custody and later transferred to Mathura jail, officials said on Saturday.

    Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said Khan was brought here late Friday evening and was produced before the remand magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody. He was sent to the Aligarh jail, but within an hour, he was transferred to Mathura jail, the official said.

    He was accused of making an inflammatory speech at the university during anti-CAA protests on December 14.

    Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF for making 'inflammatory' remarks at anti-CAA rally in Aligarh

    Khan was arrested on Wednesday night with assistance from Mumbai Police at the airport when he arrived in the city to attend anti-CAA protests, an official said.

    "Officials of the UP STF arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in a case which was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC. Our police team helped our UP counterparts on their request," said an official from Mumbai Police.

    He claimed that Khan had made inflammatory statements on December 12 last year during the protest near Bab e Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of more than 600 students.

    The official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR against Khan mentions that Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav was also present during the speech at AMU.

    Following the arrest in the case, Khan was taken to the Sahar Police Station and after completing formalities he will be taken to UP on transit remand, the official said. Khan, a paediatrician, had come to the limelight in 2017 when a controversy broke out after the death of over 60 children in less than a week at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, UP.

    Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
