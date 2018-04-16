UP JEECUP 2018 admit card released, download now

The JEECUP admit card 2018 has been released. It is available on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card from April 16, 2018.

The Entrance Examination for JEECUP 2018 will be conducted on April 22nd, 2018, in two slots. The morning slot examination will commence from 09.00 am-12.00 pm for Group A - (Engineering/Technology Diploma Courses) and the evening slot will take place from 02.30 pm-05.30 pm for Group B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I and K1 to K8, i.e. Other Courses.

How to download JEECUP 2018 Admit cards:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Scroll down for the admit card link

Find the link 'Download Admit Card 2018 for Group A and Group B-K'

Click on the link and you'll be directed to login page

After that, log in to your account and download the admit card

Take a print out

Important dates:

The release of admit card: April 16, 2018

Exam Date: April 22, 2018 (9 am to 5.30 pm)

The JEECUP 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on April 22, 2018. There are 831 institutes in which candidates can get admission through this test.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day