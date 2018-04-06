UP JEE BEd Admit Card released by Lucknow University on www.lkouniv.ac.in

The Lucknow University has released the UP JEE BEd Admit Card. The admit card is available on the official website.

The UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for BEd admission will be conducted on April 11, 2018. On April 11, JEE BEd Paper I will start from 8.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and Paper II will start from 1.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Candidates have to report to Test Centre at 7:30 A.M. for the Paper I and at 12:30 P.M. for Paper II at the allotted Examination Centre only.

The one copy (University Copy) of Admit Card is to be submitted for verification at the time of the test.

At least one original (not photocopied or scanned copy) and valid (not expired) photo identification card (such as Driving License, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar UID) should also be presented for verification purpose.

The candidate's photograph and signature images should be legibly printed and visible on the photo ID card and should match the name on Admit Card.

Mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets such as watches, calculators etc. are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to locate their test centre and its accessibility at least a day before the test so that they can reach the centre on time on the day of the test.

The blind candidates should report to written test centre one day before (on 10.04.2018) the test for completing the required writer formalities. The admit card which will be available till the test date can be downloaded at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day