    Up in the air! Siberian Husky enjoys paragliding 3,500 feet above ground with its owner

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 01: A video of Siberian husky paragliding with its owner is going viral on various social media. The incident took place in Manali, a town in the mountains of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, on June 30.

    The Siberian Husky, Nawab and its owner Rohan Tyagi were accompanied by two pilots during their flight.

    Photo credit: Rohan Tyagi/Facebook

    The video shows Nawab is quite calm while showing curiosity about his surroundings. Wearing a red collar, the husky can be seen looking at the breathtaking view beneath them. They flew 3,500 feet above the ground for the journey.

    Watch how Traffic comes to halt in Kerala as 'disciplined' flock of ducks cross road

    As they go over the rivers and fields, Nawab's owner holds and cuddles the dog while admiring the popular tourist destination.

    The weather is quite cloudy and windy, but this does not bother the adventurers.

    The two men and the dog enjoy their adventure, over 3,500 feet above the ground.

    The dog is one year and six months old and was brought from the city of Hyderabad, the capital of southern India's Telangana state, when it was 28 days old, to Noida.

    Paragliding with one's dog is not a new concept. Multiple times in the past, dog lovers have taken their pets on adventure trips.

    Watch the full video here:

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
