UP: Hospital worker dies after taking vaccine, unrelated say authorities

Lucknow, Jan 18: A government hospital employee in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but the Chief Medical Officer said that this is unrelated to the jab.

Ward Boy Mahipal Singh passed away after complaining of chest congestion and breathlessness. His family said that he had been unwell before the jab. MC Garg, Moradabad's chief medical officer, told reporters late last night that he was vaccinated on Saturday around noon. On Sunday he felt breathless and complained of chest congestion. We are inquiring into the reasons of the death. We will get a post mortem done. It does not seem to be a reaction to vaccination. He did night duty on Saturday too and there were no problems.

According to the postmortem report, the immediate cause of the death was cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock due to cardio-pulmonary disease. Singh's son told the media that he may have been unwell before the vaccination, but he felt worse after taking the shot.

My father left the vaccination centre at around 1.30 pm. He was feeling breathless and he was coughing and had a bit of pneumonia. He however started feeling worse after he returned home, his son Vishal told the media.