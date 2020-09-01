UP Guidelines For Unlock 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Sep 01: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to continue the weekend lockdowns.

Announcing the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the government said that metro services will be permitted to resume in a phased manner.

The state government will permit social and religious congregations of up to 100 people from September 21. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed for students till September 30. There would be some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 21 onwards.

Metro services will resume from September 7 onwards. This would however be in a graded manner. Social academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a cap of 100 people with effect from September 21.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones voluntarily for taking guidance from their teachers. They would however have to furnish prior written permission from their parents or guardians. 50 per cent of teaching/non-teaching staff could be called to the schools for online education/consultation from September 21.

Punjab lockdown guidelines 4.0: Weekend lockdown, night curfew to remain

Weddings cannot have more than 30 guests until September 20. Funerals cannot have more than 20 people. However after September 20, the new limit of not more than 100 persons would be introduced. Open-air theatres will be permitted to function with effect from September 21.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places to remain shut. International travel would not be allowed, except as permitted by the Home Ministry. There would be no restriction on inter and intra statement movement of people and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required.

The use of Aarogya Setu app will be encouraged. Vulnerable people, those above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.