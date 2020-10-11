Uttar Pradesh govt to dedicate Navratra to women's safety, dignity, empowerment

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 11: The Uttar Pradesh government will dedicate the coming Navratra festival to women''s safety, dignity and empowerment by launching "Mission Shakti" on October 17.

Various programmes will be organised from gram panchayats to industrial units, school campuses to government offices, from Durga Puja pandals to Ramlilas to reaffirm the faith and resolve towards women power, the government said in a statement.

As many as 23 departments, including basic education, secondary education, higher education, MSME, other government and non-government agencies will be participating in the programmes. Private cab operators will also be partners in this endeavour.

Short films, street plays, safety pledge, sensitisation about women''s law and a public display of inspirational stories of women will mark the events during the drive.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "Mission Shakti" should start with mass awareness programmes during the the Sharad Navratra. In a meeting in this regard at his official residence, he watched a presentation on "Mission Shakti" in the presence of senior officers.

The chief minister directed all the departments to prepare their respective action plans to execute the mission, the statement said.