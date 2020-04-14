  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP govt makes changes in administration after PM Modi extends lockdown

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that the lockdown would be extended till May 3. However, this decision by the Prime Minister has left Uttar Pradesh government to come up with new changes in the guidelines.

    UP govt makes changes in administration after PM Modi extends lockdown
    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

    Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government said that all the state government projects would be resumed from April 15. However, the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in the state remained cancelled. This decision was taken by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

    Lockdown extended to May 3 and not April 30: Here is why

    Also, the state government has directed all district magistrates to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries amid the ongoing lockdown.

    In a statement issued, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said people should stay wherever they are and not make any attempt to travel elsewhere.

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur administration has directed all the shopkeepers in the district not to provide anything to customers who turn up without wearing a facemask.

    These initiatives, by the state government, will help in reducing the spread of coronavirus among people.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh narendra modi curfew coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X