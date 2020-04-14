UP govt makes changes in administration after PM Modi extends lockdown

Lucknow, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that the lockdown would be extended till May 3. However, this decision by the Prime Minister has left Uttar Pradesh government to come up with new changes in the guidelines.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government said that all the state government projects would be resumed from April 15. However, the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in the state remained cancelled. This decision was taken by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Also, the state government has directed all district magistrates to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries amid the ongoing lockdown.

In a statement issued, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said people should stay wherever they are and not make any attempt to travel elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur administration has directed all the shopkeepers in the district not to provide anything to customers who turn up without wearing a facemask.

These initiatives, by the state government, will help in reducing the spread of coronavirus among people.