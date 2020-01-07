UP govt begins process to implement new citizenship law

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process of implementing the new citizenship law. The state, it may be recalled had witnessed large scale protests against the law that grants citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The district administrations have been directed to identified the minorities from the above mentioned countries. The law is applicable to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians. The administration would prepare a list containing the names of these persons who had migrated from the three countries.

Officials informed that the number of such migrants would be more in Rampur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. In addition to this, the Centre would also be informed about the illegal Muslim migrants, so that action could be taken to deport them.

UP becomes first state to begin implementation of CAA

UP had witnessed large scale violence agains the law and 20 persons had died. The government has also issued over 100 notices to persons part of the violence and sought to know why the damage caused to public property could not be recovered from them.