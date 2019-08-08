UP govt asks madrasas to celebrate I-Day with traditional pomp

By PTI

Lucknow, Aug 08: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all madrasas in the state to celebrate Independence Day with "traditional pomp", an official said on Thursday.

In an advisory issued to the deputy directors of minority department and district minority welfare officers on Wednesday, the state's Board of Madrasa Education asked them to organise "good quality" programmes at the madrasas-- Islamic educational institutions on August 15.

"You should direct all the madrasas in your divisions and districts to celebrate Independence Day with traditional pomp and gaiety," said a letter sent by the board's registrar S N Pandey.

The letter advised the institutions to submit a report to the board on the celebrations.