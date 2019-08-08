  • search
    UP govt asks madrasas to celebrate I-Day with traditional pomp

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Aug 08: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all madrasas in the state to celebrate Independence Day with "traditional pomp", an official said on Thursday.

    UP govt asks madrasas to celebrate I-Day with traditional pomp
    Representational Image

    In an advisory issued to the deputy directors of minority department and district minority welfare officers on Wednesday, the state's Board of Madrasa Education asked them to organise "good quality" programmes at the madrasas-- Islamic educational institutions on August 15.

    Ahead of I-Day, security stepped up at all airports; visitor entries banned from Aug 10-20

    "You should direct all the madrasas in your divisions and districts to celebrate Independence Day with traditional pomp and gaiety," said a letter sent by the board's registrar S N Pandey.

    The letter advised the institutions to submit a report to the board on the celebrations.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
