YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Governor promulgates ordinance on 'Love Jihad': What the law mandates?

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 28: The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday promulgated UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

    UP Governor promulgates ordinance on Love Jihad

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the draft of a stringent law to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad".

    An official spokesperson said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The UP Cabinet cleared the ordinance on November 24 shortly after the Allahabad High Court upheld the right to freedom of choice of individuals and put down its own earlier order in which it had stated that conversion for the sake of marriage was not acceptable.

      PM Modi tours Zydus Cadila plant | Next stop Hyderabad, Pune | Oneindia News

      What the law mandates:

      • Jail term of minimum 1 year up to 5 years, or Rs 15,000 fine (in normal cases)
      • Jail term of minimum 3 years and maximum 10 years, and fine of Rs 25,000 (if the girl is a minor or from the SC/ST community)
      • Jail term of minimum 3 years up to 10 years, and Rs 50,000 fine (in case of mass religious conversion)

      More LOVE JIHAD News

      Read more about:

      love jihad yogi adityanath uttar pradesh

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X