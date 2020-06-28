  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, June 28: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of incumbent Lal Ji Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

    Anandiben Patel
    Anandiben Patel

    "The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon," the statement said.

    Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

    More ANANDIBEN PATEL News

    Read more about:

    anandiben patel madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue