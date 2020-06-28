UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bhopal, June 28: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of incumbent Lal Ji Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon," the statement said.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.