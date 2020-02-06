UP government slammed by Muslim outfit for granting land for Mosque away from Ayodhya

New Delhi, Feb 06: Muslims organisations slammed the decision of the UP government to give land for a Mosque away from Ayodhya. The organisations urged the Sunni Waqf Board not to accept the 5 acre land earmarked for building a Mosque.

"Nobody will take that land. The Sunni Waqf Board is a government institution. How will they say 'no'? If you ask the (Muslim) community, no one wants that land. I do not think a mosque will ever be built there; and even if it is, nobody will ever go there to offer namaz. I think this is a desperate move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections," Zafar Islam Khan, former president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushwrat said.

The UP government on the advise of the Supreme Court allotted land for the Mosque at a place 18 kilometres from Faizabad district HQ. The land is 200 m from the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has formed a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust is called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced in the Lok Sabha.

The PM's announcement was followed by chants of Jai Shri Ram in the House. The PM said that after the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in the democratic process. I salute the 130 crore people of the country, Modi also said.

The Supreme Court in its recent order while clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple had ordered that a Trust be set up in three months time.

The Supreme Court said that the Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of the judgment, formulate a scheme, under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up of trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6, the Bench further held.

The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court had said while delivering its verdict on Saturday.

According to the order, the land would be handed over to the Board of Trustees. According to the Act, the centre has the power to appoint a trust or a body for managing the 60.70 acre land that surrounds the 2.77 acres of land that was in dispute.