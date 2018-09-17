UP government to organise Vichar Kumbh on seven themes in different cities

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is organising Vichar Kumbh at the important cities of the state just before the Mahakumbh Mela preparations are completed in Allahabad. This is an attempt by the government to showcase this before the maximum number of people as the government wants to present it as the oldest cultural heritage of the world nit just an annual fair.

Sources said that the government is planning that how Allahabad Kumbh which will start on January 14, 2019 at Allahabad can benefit people of the entire country so that it should not remain only an annual affair. It must also become a place for thoughts (Vichar) and musings (Chintan) and it must also become a place to decide what the country and society should do for the betterment of all.

Shatrughn Pratap Singh, one of the organisers said that it has been decided that seven dimensions of the life and society will be the subject of discussion of Vichar Kumbh that included harmony (Samrasta), environment (Paryawaran), women power (Stri Shakti), all inclusiveness (Sarva Samaveshi), Eye Kumbh (Netra Kumbh) and Youth issues (Yuva). All these programmes will be organised at Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi), Prayag (Allahabad), Vrindavan and Lucknow.

These Vichar Kumbh will be organised at scheduled places with special people participating in it. In the programme of social harmony people from different caste and community will participate, in the programme related to environment scientists and environmentalist will participate, programme related to women will have women from across the country and as far as programme for youths are concerned people from different educational institutions, intellectuals and artists between 21 to 46 years of age will join it.

Every programme will have five to six thousand participation. Lucknow will have Youth Kumbh on December 6, Harmony Kumbh will be organised in Ayodhya on December 16, Environment Kumbh in Varanasi on December 1-2, women power in Vrindavan on December 9, All Inclusive Kumbh on December 30 will be held in Allahabad while Netra Kumbh will will be organised for around 45 days to provide eye-related medical facility to 1.5 lakh poor people in Allahabad itself and they will also be provided with glasses as well.

Singh said that nodal agencies for these programmes have also been decided. Lucknow University, Awadh Vishwavidyalay, Kashi Vidyapeet, Aagra Vishwavidyalay. These universities will preside over these programmes which is being organised and managed by the Uttar Pradesh government to spread reach of Kumbh not only in India but across the world.