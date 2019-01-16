UP government may play the trick of dividing reservation of OBCs before LS polls

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Uttar Pradesh government may play the game of dividing the reservation quota of answer the polarisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Minister in the Yogi government Om Prakash Rajbhar has been constantly troubling the BJP government in the state demanding split in the reservation quota.

The minister has given an ultimatum to the BJP and 100-days' deadline to the BJP government in the state. If his demands are not met in 100 days, he will snap his ties with the UP government and the BJP. On the other hand if distribution in reservation takes place, it will annoy Yadav and Kurmi communities because only they get benefited in the government jobs.

Also Read | After Marathas, now Brahmins demand reservation

Sources said that the worry of the BJP is mostly on the Kurmi community. This is the reason that reservation formula is getting delayed while the report is lying with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It is indicated that after establishing coordination with parties like Apna Dal (Sonelal) any action on this will be initiated. The report can be placed on the floor of the Assembly in February, 2019.

This is to recall that the report has recommended dividing the 27 per cent OBC reservation into three parts - backward, more backward and most backwards. As per the recommendation, backward to get seven per cent, more backwards to get 11 per cent while the most backward will get 9 per cent. If the BJP implements this formula, the party will be able to get support of non-Yadav OBCs.

A senior party functionary said that BSP-SP alliance will have support of Yadav and Jatav while the Congress will make a dent into Muslim vote bank of the alliance. In such a situation, with the help of most backward, non-Jatav votes and upper caste, the BJP can win 74-75 seats in Uttar Pradesh. This could be the biggest answer to the SP-BSP alliance as it will pull the rug beneath their feet.