UP government arranges buses to ferry migrant labour

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 28: In the wake of scores of migrant workers being stuck following the nation wide lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is deploying buses to provide transport to the needy.

The UPSRTC is providing transport facilities to those people who are stuck at various points at the border district of Delhi.

In an official communique, the MD of the UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar said that the buses have started reaching Noida and Ghaziabad. Around 200 buses will depart every 2 hours from 8 am onwards.

Few Buses which have already left Ghaziabad, Noida and bordering areas are on the way to various Destination in UP. We have received few Issues of stopping these buses at various checking points in various Districts. Government has now taken a decision to allow these passengers to reach their Destination.