  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP government arranges buses to ferry migrant labour

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 28: In the wake of scores of migrant workers being stuck following the nation wide lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is deploying buses to provide transport to the needy.

    The UPSRTC is providing transport facilities to those people who are stuck at various points at the border district of Delhi.

    UP government arranges buses to ferry migrant labour

    In an official communique, the MD of the UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar said that the buses have started reaching Noida and Ghaziabad. Around 200 buses will depart every 2 hours from 8 am onwards.

    MHA advisory tells states to prevent exodus of migrant labourers amidst COVID-19 lockdown

    Few Buses which have already left Ghaziabad, Noida and bordering areas are on the way to various Destination in UP. We have received few Issues of stopping these buses at various checking points in various Districts. Government has now taken a decision to allow these passengers to reach their Destination.

    More UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh government upsrtc buses transport coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X