UP By-Election Results 2018 Live: Counting of votes for Gorakhpur, Phulpur LS seats to begin today

Counting for the two Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, which went on polling on March 11, to begin shortly on Wednesday. In Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat voter turnout was 43 per cent and in Phulpur, 37.4 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote. The state recorded an overall polling of 42 per cent in the two seats, according state Election Commission.

Bye-elections were being held for two Lok Sabha seats - Gorakhpur and Phulpur - vacated by Chief Minister Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. At least 6,500 personnel of central armed paramilitary forces have been deployed at polling stations.

The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the Samajwadi Party's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the bypoll a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the bypolls witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

