UP: Gas tanker explodes on Yamuna expressway, 3 seriously injured

    Mathura, Oct 28: A gas tanker had exploded on Yamuna expressway after it rammed into another gas tanker in Surir near Milestone 85.

    The fire which engulfed 5 other vehicles, was later brought under control by fire tenders. 3 people were critically injured.

    Police and rescue teams are present at the spot.

    In an earlier incident, a fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in Dum Dum area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. Three fire tenders took an hour to douse the flame which broke out at around 10 AM in a cluster of shanties at Nagerbazar crossing of Dum Dum area. Two dwelling units were gutted, but nobody was injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained.

    Sunday, October 28, 2018, 12:19 [IST]
