Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: UP Gangster Vikas Dubey has been shot dead after he allegedly tried to snatch a weapon and escape when the Scorpio vehicle carrying him overturned.

He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh yesterday. There have been reports of injuries sustained by the UP police also.

Speaking to reporters, Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur said, "Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident."

Vikas Dubey killed: Convoy vehicle overturned due to heavy rains

The encounter reportedly took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur, Two UP police constable were also injured in the incident. Dubey had tried to flee when he was being brought back to Kanpur. In the encounter, he sustained bullet injuries.

As the Uttar Pradesh STF reached Kanpur, one of the vehicles of the convoy that was bringing back Vikas Dubey overturned. Dubey trying to take advantage of the situation tried to flee. Shots were then fired.

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh police handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh came to Ujjain to take Dubey into their custody, the official said.

"He was handed over to the UP police, who took him to their state by road," the official said.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.