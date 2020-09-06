UP: Former MLA dies during brawl over land dispute; son says he was beaten to death

oi-Deepika S

Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 06: A 75-year-old former MLA died here on Sunday after he fell on the ground during an altercation with a group of people over a land dispute, police said, even as the victim''s son alleged that he was beaten to death.

According to the police, Nirvendra Mishra, who was a legislator thrice, had a land dispute with one Radheyshyam Gupta and one Sameer Gupta under Sampoornanagar police station area.

Radheyshyam Gupta had gone to the land along with some aides to dig it. As soon as Mishra came to know about it, he hurried to the spot with his supporters and an altercation ensued, a police official said.

"During the altercation, Mishra fell on the ground and he was first rushed to Palia health centre and then to a clinic, where he was declared brought dead. No apparent injury was detected," Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Singh said.

However, the former MLA''s son Sanjiv alleged that dozens of people beat his father with heavy sticks which led to his death. Sajiv alleged that he too was injured in the attack.

Later, Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh said, "On the complaint of Nirvendra Kumar Mishra''s son, an FIR is being registered against the accused."

The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death and efforts were being made to nab the accused, he said.

Mishra had represented the Nighasan Assembly constituency, before delimitation, twice as Independent in 1989 and 1991, and on Samajwadi Party ticket in 1993. He is survived by a son and three daughters.

The death of the former Uttar Pradesh MLA led to opposition parties asking the BJP government in the state to act tough on the matter.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Three-time MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was murdered today in Lakhimpur Khiri. He got seriously injured and died before reaching the hospital. My condolences with the family."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted, "The murder of Nirvendra Kumar Mishra is very sad and worrying. The government must act tough against the guilty so that such painful incidents can be stopped in the state."

Condemning the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi, said, "The murder of three-time MLA in Lakhimpur Khiri in broad daylight and attack on his son has shaken the state. Tributes. Under BJP rule, the people of the state are not only worried about the law and order, but are also feeling threatened. Shameful."