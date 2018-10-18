Former UP CM ND Tiwari passes away on his 93rd birthday

New Delhi, Oct 18: UP Former chief minister ND Tiwari passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday. Tiwari was admitted to a hospital in September 2017 after he suffered a stroke. He was placed on life support in a hospital in Delhi in November 2017. In July this year, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

ND Tiwari was one of the most prominent leaders of congress holding many important portfolios throughout his career. He remains the only Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to have completed his five-year-tenure in office.

He was thrice Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1976-77, 1984-85, 1988-89) and once Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (2002-2007). In 1986-1987, he served in Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet as Minister for External Affairs.

He was serving as Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 until 2009. He's the only Indian to have served as Chief Minister of 2 states. Narayan Datt Tiwari was born in Kumaoni family in 1925, in the village of Baluti, Nainital district. His father Poornanand Tiwari was an officer in the forest department, and who later resigned and joined the Non-cooperation movement.

Tiwari received his education at various schools including, M.B. School, Haldwani, E.M. High School, Bareilly and C.R.S.T. High School, Nainital. In 1954, he married Sushila Tiwari (née Sanwal), On 14 May 2014, he married Ujjwala Tiwari, his longtime sweetheart and mother of his biological son Rohit Shekhar, at the age 88.