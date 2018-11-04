  • search

UP: Fire breaks out in Unnao Potato chips factory

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 4: A fire broke out at a chips factory in Unnao about 65 km west of Lucknow city, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

    Around 400 employees of the factory were evacuated safely. Fire fighting operations underway.

    UP: Fire breaks out in Unnao Potato chips factory

    "Today at around 9:00 a.m. (local time) a massive fire broke out inside a snacks making factory here. Efforts are underway to control the blaze from spreading further as firefighters have been pressed into service," a police official said.

    Also Read | Telangana: Fire breaks out in soap manufacturing factory

    "The fire has gutted the factory and three trucks that were parked inside the factory premises were also burnt."

    According to officials no loss of life was reported in the incident.

    The cause of fire was not immediately known. However, police said actual cause can be ascertained only after proper investigation.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh fire factory

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue