UP: Fire breaks out in Unnao Potato chips factory

Srinagar, Nov 4: A fire broke out at a chips factory in Unnao about 65 km west of Lucknow city, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Around 400 employees of the factory were evacuated safely. Fire fighting operations underway.

"Today at around 9:00 a.m. (local time) a massive fire broke out inside a snacks making factory here. Efforts are underway to control the blaze from spreading further as firefighters have been pressed into service," a police official said.

"The fire has gutted the factory and three trucks that were parked inside the factory premises were also burnt."

According to officials no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The cause of fire was not immediately known. However, police said actual cause can be ascertained only after proper investigation.