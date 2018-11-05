  • search

UP: Fire breaks out in coach of Passenger train at Jhansi Railway Station

By
    Lucknow, Nov 5: A fire on Monday broke out in a coach of a stationary passenger train on the railway track of Jhansi Railway station, news agency ANI reported.

    Although the reason behind the fire is not yet known. Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered into the incident.

    UP: Fire breaks out in coach of Passenger train at Jhansi Railway Station
    UP: Fire breaks out in coach of Passenger train at Jhansi Railway Station.ANI Image

    Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra told the news agency, "Some coaches were here for rebuilding. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been formed to probe the incident."

    In an earlier incident, a major fire broke out near Patna railway station in Bihar on Saturday night. Over 10 shops were gutted in the blaze. While no lives were lost in the incident, damage worth lakhs had been reported.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 10:09 [IST]
