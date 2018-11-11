  • search

UP: Fatwa issued against uncles carrying brides to doli as it may lead to lust

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Deoband-based Darul Uloom has ruled that the tradition of carrying a bride to her doli (palanquin) by the male members of her maternal family can lead to 'birth of lust'.

    According to a report in Times of India, the seminary's fatwa department has taken a strong exception to the ceremony in which the maternal uncle lifts and carries newlywed niece to the 'doli'.

    UP: Fatwa issued against uncles carrying brides to doli as it may lead to lust
    Representational Image

    The report stated that the fatwa (edict) was issued in a reply to a Muzaffarnagar-based man. The bench further said that the practice of 'lal khat' prevalent in Muslim weddings was a foreign concept borrowed from "non-Islamic belief".

    Also Read | UP: Fatwa issued against Muslim women for using nail polish, cutting nails

    Besides, the department also said that jewellery which has images embossed on them is un-Islamic.

    "If the jewellery a bride is wearing does not have any image embossed on it, it is acceptable," the seminary said. Clerics have welcomed the fatwa and appealed to all Muslims to follow it religiously.

    However, this is not the first time that Islamic seminary has issued such kind of the fatwa. The Islamic seminary is known for issuing bizarre fatwas.

    Darul Uloom had earlier this week issued a fatwa against Muslim women for applying nail polish and cutting nails.

    In July, Deoband-based Darul Uloom had issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving saying that these are against Islamic culture and are not considered under Sharia law.

    Also Read | Now, a Fatwa that prohibits Muslim women from marrying bank employees

    Last year, it issued a fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

    The seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.
    Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh fatwa muslim women brides

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue